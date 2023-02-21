Rush of devotees

The monthly fair of Chaudas Amavas of Falgun month was celebrated at the local Darbar Sahib in Tarn Taran on Monday with great religious fervour
Lakhs of devotees arrived from far-off areas for a holy dip in the Darbar Sahib sarovar
Bhai Dharwinder Singh Manochahal, manager of Darbar Sahib, said in the religious gathering organised at Diwan Hall in Darbar Sahib, the devotees were informed about war spirit by the Dhadis and Kavishari
