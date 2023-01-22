Ryan International School

Amritsar: As many as 69 students from 12 schools participated in the painting competition on the martyrdom of Sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh at Red Cross Bhavan on Friday. The students were divided into three different groups. A panel of three judges comprising Mala Chawla, Kulwant Singh and Jyoti Singh was formed to judge the paintings created by these children. The paintings of top three prize winning competitions will be sent to the District Child Welfare Council, Chandigarh. Dr Gurpreet Kaur Johal Sudan, chairperson Red Cross Society, distributed prizes to the winning students. Asisinder Singh, executive secretary, Red Cross Society group, staff and other members of the council were present during the prize distribution functions.
Session on career opportunities
DAV College, Amritsar, held a session on career opportunities on the campus on Saturday. Dr Amardeep Gupta described the preferred courses for better job opportunities. “If maths, technology, investigation and problem-solving skills are your forte, then a career in Biotechnology will surely appeal to you,” opined Dr Gupta. Dr Vikas Gupta, Head of Biotechnology Department, added that over the years, students have realised the huge potential of the subject as there is no other area where integration of physical and biological sciences is possible. Microbiology, Biochemistry, Molecular Biology and Genetics are some of the many areas in which research is conducted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu
The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...
Will get married when right girl comes along, my parents have set the bar very high: Rahul Gandhi
In a free-wheeling, light-hearted chat on a food and travel ...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...