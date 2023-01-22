Ryan International School

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: As many as 69 students from 12 schools participated in the painting competition on the martyrdom of Sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh at Red Cross Bhavan on Friday. The students were divided into three different groups. A panel of three judges comprising Mala Chawla, Kulwant Singh and Jyoti Singh was formed to judge the paintings created by these children. The paintings of top three prize winning competitions will be sent to the District Child Welfare Council, Chandigarh. Dr Gurpreet Kaur Johal Sudan, chairperson Red Cross Society, distributed prizes to the winning students. Asisinder Singh, executive secretary, Red Cross Society group, staff and other members of the council were present during the prize distribution functions.

Session on career opportunities

DAV College, Amritsar, held a session on career opportunities on the campus on Saturday. Dr Amardeep Gupta described the preferred courses for better job opportunities. “If maths, technology, investigation and problem-solving skills are your forte, then a career in Biotechnology will surely appeal to you,” opined Dr Gupta. Dr Vikas Gupta, Head of Biotechnology Department, added that over the years, students have realised the huge potential of the subject as there is no other area where integration of physical and biological sciences is possible. Microbiology, Biochemistry, Molecular Biology and Genetics are some of the many areas in which research is conducted.