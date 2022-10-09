Sacked 10 years ago, agro economist seeks re-probe

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 8

Dr Gursharan Singh Kainth, an agro economist, has requested the government to reinvestigate his sacking from the job from a panchayat-run Sri Dasmesh Secondary School situated at Kotla Sultan Singh village in the Majitha area.

He alleged that his job was terminated in February 2004 on an allegation of misappropriation of school funds. Following this, he has been undergoing agonising mental harassment. Holding a doctorate in economics, he said the recovery of Rs 5,35,410 was shown without adopting proper procedure and on the basis of incomplete CA report.

He said he got the audit conducted from another CA who absolved me of the charge. However, his personal requests for the probe did not elicit any response from the authorities.

The 70-year-old agro economist had joined the school in 2001. Before this, he had been a researcher at the PAU for two decades. He wrote over 250 research articles, 35 books and stories on agro-economics during his career. Since he did not have any other source of income for the last so many years, he could not fight the case in the court, he responded to a question of not contesting the case in the court.

He alleged that his service was terminated from the school on the intervention of a politician of the area who had acted on the false complaint made by a watchman of the school. He said the allegation was totally biased, illegal and false.

He sought fresh investigation into the allegations which caused his termination. He accused the government of not providing justice for the last more than a decade. He clarified that he had made a request for justice against the high handedness, harassment and mental agony caused to him and his family at the hands of the management of Sri Dasmesh Secondary School.

He said he had forwarded his complaint for justice to four Chief Ministers, including, Bhagwant Mann, Parkash Singh Badal, Capt Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi. However, nobody bothered to respond properly. Numerous requests and reminders were made but all of those were in vain. All requests have been gathering dust in the Chief Minister’s Office.

