Sacked cop held with stolen bikes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Chheharta police arrested a robber with two stolen bikes on Monday. The accused was identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, of Vairowal village in Tarn Taran. Before being dismissed from job, he was deputed at the Amritsar Central Jail. He was a warden in the jail and held on the charge of corruption. He was involved in a snatching case in which four unidentified persons had snatched a bike from Gurpal Singh of Naraingarh area in Chheharta on July 16. He was arrested two days ago with a snatched motorcycle. His interrogation led to the seizure of another bike. His accomplice, identified as Rohit Kumar, was arrested on July 20. TNS

1,485 complaints disposed of

Amritsar: As many as 1,485 complaints were disposed of at a special camp organised by the city police. The camp was organised at police stations and different offices here on Sunday. Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh said the police also did counselling of the complainants and settled many cases on the spot after mutual understanding. He said such camps would be organised in the future also. TNS

3 shops burgled in one night

Amritsar: Unidentified thieves burgled three shops in the Bhai Ghaniya market falling under the Kotwali police station and decamped with Rs 80,000 and a huge quantity of cloths from the shops. The police have registered a case. The miscreants also damaged the CCTV cameras or turned their faces before committing the crime. Investigating officer ASI Surinder Kumar said investigations were on to identify the accused. Sandeep Kumar, owner of a shop, when he reached the shop this morning he found his shop burgled. The thieves had entered the shop from the rooftop. They also burgled two adjoining shops.