Sacrilege case solved, granthi held

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 22

The Chabal police claimed to have solved a sacrilege incident that occurred in Mannan village a week ago. The accused, Nishan Singh, a granthi of the village, was arrested on Wednesday and parts of the Guru Granth Sahib were recovered, which were allegedly torn by the accused.

These parts were buried under garbage in the village. A case under Section 295-A of the IPC was registered by the Chabal police on March 18. The accused committed the crime when he himself was performing his duty as a granthi in the house of Harbhej Singh where an Akhand Path was being performed.

The accused too was one of the granthis performing the path. On March 14, while performing his duty as granthi, he tore some pages which he had read and took these with him after the path. The matter came to the notice of village elders who brought the matter to the notice of the Chabal police on March 18.

DSP Jaspal Singh said the matter was probed thoroughly. He said the accused granthi wanted to falsely implicate Gurmeet Singh, head granthi of Gurdwara Guru Nanak Dev of the village, in the case as he was not on good terms with him. Gurmeet Singh was allegedly giving him less honorarium for performing the Akhand Path.

The torn parts of the Guru Granth Sahib had been handed over to the village elders on Wednesday.