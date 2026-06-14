Sacrilege inside Golden Temple: Court extends police custody of suspect

A local court today extended the police remand of Abhijit Singh, a resident of Saharanpur, by five days in connection with the alleged act of sacrilege inside Gurdwara Gurbax Singh, located within the Golden Temple complex.

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He was arrested on Thursday after SGPC employees reportedly caught him attempting to pick up Sri Sahib from the shrine. He was handed over to the police and booked under charges of hurting religious sentiments following a complaint lodged by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

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Assistant Commissioner of Police Surinder Singh said the suspect was produced before the court after the expiry of his one-day custody. “The remand has been extended for further interrogation. All aspects of the case are being thoroughly investigated, and every possible lead is being examined to ensure justice,” he stated.

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Police teams have also been dispatched to Saharanpur to gather more information and meet the suspect’s family as part of the ongoing probe.