SAD (A) against proposed change in names of Sikh regiments

Tribune News Service

AMRITSAR, SEPTEMBER 27

Addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, members of the SAD (Amritsar) submitted a memorandum to the district administration seeking her to stop the proposed change in the names of regiments in the Army.

The communique warned that failure to stop the change in nomenclature of Sikh regiments would force them to facilitate referendum among the Sikhs overseas. It stated that the regiments named after various communities had centuries-long history.

#Droupadi Murmu #indian army #Sikhs