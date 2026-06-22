SAD (A) boycotts yoga session, instead organises ‘gatka day’ in Amritsar

On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Sunday, the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) celebrated ‘gatka day’ at Gurdwara Attari Sahib, Sultanwind. On this occasion, various teams gave an impressive display of gatka, which was watched with great enthusiasm by onlookers.

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Addressing the event, Harmandeep Singh Sultanwind, who organised the event, said gatka was an important part of the ‘shastra vidya’ given by Guru Hargobind, which every Sikh should strive to learn. He said gatka was the traditional martial art of the Sikh community, which is linked to Sikh history, culture and the principles of ‘Miri-Piri’.

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He said in order to connect the young generation of today with their heritage, ‘gatka’ needed to be promoted as much as possible so that the youth could become physically and mentally strong. He said Sikhs had their own distinct identity, customs and traditions, which is the duty of every Sikh to preserve.

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On this occasion, party’s Majha organising secretary Amrik Singh Nangal, Tarlok Singh Bitta and some others were also present.