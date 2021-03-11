SAD (A) workers take out march, demand release of Sikh prisoners

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 14

Hundreds of SAD (Amritsar) workers carrying ‘kesari’ flags in their hands took out a march in the town on Sunday. They were demanding the release of Sikh detainees lodged in different jails across the country even after completing their sentences.

Harjit Singh, district president, and Harpal Singh Bler, state general secretary of the party, led the march.

Addressing mediapersons, party leader Harpal Singh Bler said the march had been taken out to counter the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ to be hoisted by all residents at their houses as had been declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He alleged Sikh prisoners were being denied justice in the country as they were not being released though they had completed their jail terms.

The march, which started from the local Majha College for Women, concluded at the Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran.

Activists of the Khalra Mission Organisation (KMO) and the Human Rights Justice Committee lodged a protest in Tarn Taran demanding the release of Sikh detainees and stressed on the implementation of the Kartarpur model to form equality in the system.