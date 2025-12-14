DT
Home / Amritsar / SAD candidate Nirmal Singh joins AAP ahead of elections

SAD candidate Nirmal Singh joins AAP ahead of elections

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:28 AM Dec 14, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
SAD candidate Captain Nirmal Singh (4th from right) after joining AAP in Amritsar on Saturday.
Even as campaigning for the zila parishad and block samiti elections formally concluded, political activity continued on the ground in Amritsar.

A day ahead of the polls, Amritsar Improvement Trust Chairman and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in-charge for the Amritsar North Assembly constituency Karamjit Singh Rintu on Saturday claimed that an Akali Dal (Badal) candidate contesting the Kamla Devi block samiti election had joined the AAP along with his supporters.

According to Rintu, during election outreach activities, Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) candidate Captain Nirmal Singh said he was impressed by the policies of the Aam Aadmi Party and the development works carried out in the Amritsar North Assembly segment.

Captain Nirmal Singh, along with his associates, formally joined the AAP and extended support to the party’s block samiti candidate, Gurpreet Singh Babbu.

Rintu welcomed Captain Nirmal Singh and his supporters into the party and inducted them by presenting a siropa at a formal ceremony. He said the development reflected growing public confidence in the Aam Aadmi Party at the grassroots level.

Claiming strong support for the AAP in the ongoing zila parishad and block samiti elections, Rintu said the party was receiving an overwhelming response from voters. He expressed confidence that AAP candidates would win all block samiti seats in the Amritsar North Assembly constituency.

