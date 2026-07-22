SAD chief targets CM Mann over paper leak

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday urged the Central Government to address the grievances of protesting students who were allegedly stopped during their march to Parliament, while accusing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of adopting double standards on the issue of examination paper leaks.

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Badal was in Amritsar to attend a meeting with SGPC officials regarding the Miri Piri Khalsa March. Speaking on the occasion, he said nothing could be more misleading than showing “fake solidarity” with students at Jantar Mantar while failing to take action against irregularities in the conduct of recruitment examinations, including paper leaks, in Punjab.

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He alleged that Chief Minister Mann had failed to take any concrete action or provide an explanation for large-scale irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB), which functions under his government.

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“Multiple recruitment scams — from the recent Pharmacy Officer examination paper cheating racket to irregularities in the PSSSB — belie Bhagwant Mann’s claims of a ‘zero leak, merit-based’ system,” he said.