SAD committed to reopening Attari, Fazilka borders for trade with Central Asia: Sukhbir

Confident of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) forming the state government in 2027, party president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday announced that it would ensure the reopening of the Attari and Fazilka borders for trade with Central Asian countries, besides creating a special industrial zone in the border belt.

Addressing a rally along with senior leader Gulzar Singh Ranike recently at Attari as part of the ongoing ‘Punjab Bachao’ movement launched by the party, the SAD president said: “Business in the border belt has suffered immensely due to the closure of the border. Once elected, we will ensure that both the Attari and Fazilka borders are opened for export of fruit and vegetables besides other commodities to Central Asian countries. This export will go a long way in making Amritsar a hub for international trade and benefit the entire region.”

Badal added: “The SAD is committed to establishing a special industrial zone in the border belt, and will extend a financial package for the same to incentivise the industry to invest in this zone. This will rejuvenate the economy of the area.”

He appealed to Punjabis to “stop experimenting” and support “their own regional party” in the 2027 elections.

“We have to live and die here (in Punjab). All Delhi-based parties — be it the Congress, AAP or the BJP — are not concerned about the state. Their only interest is to annex power. This is the reason development occurs only under the SAD tenure, and stops immediately afterwards,” he said.

Confident of the SAD forming the next government, Badal said it would restart the World Kabaddi Cup, and start a ‘kushti’ world cup. “We will also establish a racecourse and hold ‘kabootarbazi’ and ‘seep’ tournaments, and ‘pashu melas’,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia said the AAP regime had failed to give any compensation to the flood-hit farmers of Attari and neighbouring constituencies.

Gangster culture was destroying the social fabric of the state, he added.