SAD for central probe into illegal mining

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today called for a central probe into the alleged illegal sand mining in Punjab, asserting money from the illegality was being funneled directly to Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking at a “Punjab Bachao” rally in Ajnala, the SAD president said halqa incharge Jodh Singh Samra would be the party’s face from Ajnala in the 2027 Vidhan Sabha poll.

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He asserted that the enthusiasm and zeal of the party cadre had made it clear that a storm had started in Punjab which would uproot all other parties. Attacking the AAP government, Badal said: “We are witnessing how action is being taken by the Enforcement Directorate in cases of change of land use, acquisition of land in Mohali and New Chandigarh. We seek a similar independent probe into illegal mining in the state as well.”

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The SAD president also took on the Waris Punjab De, saying the outfit had been propped up by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with the sole purpose of dividing the panthic vote bank. “The CM is using a senior Mandi Board official to finance the outfit every month,” he alleged.