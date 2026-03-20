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Home / Amritsar / SAD gets major boost in Patti

SAD gets major boost in Patti

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 11:20 PM Mar 20, 2026 IST
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SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal addresses a gathering at Sheron village in Tarn Taran. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
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The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) received a major boost in the constituency of Patti with hundreds of sarpanches, Zila Parishad and Block Samiti members joining the party in the presence of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday.

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The new joinees included Sheron sarpanch Avtar Singh Billa and his mother Darshan Kaur, who were earlier associated with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Ramandeep Kaur and other Block Samiti members, along with hundreds of their supporters, also joined.

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Thanking the local leaders for showing faith in the policies and programmes of SAD, Badal said, “The fact that thousands of people have congregated here on such short notice shows their enthusiasm towards our party.”

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Asserting SAD’s commitment to developing the border areas, he said, “The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have failed to do anything for the border belt. The SAD will come out with a special industrial package for the belt once it forms the government in 2027.” He also announced that SAD would increase the compensation for farmers tilling land across the barbed wire fence that traces the border with Pakistan.

Additionally, Badal announced that efforts would be made to provide maximum jobs to border youth. “Industrialists wishing to set up their units in these areas will be given concessions, but they will have to reserve 75 per cent of the jobs for Punjabis,” he said, adding that a SAD government would establish a ‘Skill University’ that would employ corporate sector experts to train youth according to industry demands.

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According to sources, there is a possibility of Avtar Singh Billa being made incharge of the Patti Constituency, which has been represented by Adeshpartap Singh Kairon, Badal’s brother-in law, in multiple past terms.

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