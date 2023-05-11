SAD leader Anil Joshi’s mother dead

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 10

Pushpa Rani, mother of SAD leader and former cabinet minister (Punjab) Anil Joshi, breathed her last at the local Deep Avenue here on Wednesday. She was 84 years old.

She was living with her two sons — Vijay Joshi (eldest) and Rajesh Joshi (youngest of three), a former councillor. Her cremation would take place tomorrow.