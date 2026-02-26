SAD leader holds roadshow in constituency

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia was accorded a grand welcome upon his arrival in his constituency, Majitha. He arrived in Majitha for the first time since his release from jail, where he was greeted by a large crowd, who showered flowers on him and burst crackers.

Majithia, along with his supporters, organised a massive roadshow. Sukhjinder Raj Singh (Lali Majithia), once a staunch political opponent of Bikram Majithia, participated in the roadshow. Putting aside political differences, Lali Majithia, along with his colleagues, participated in the welcome ceremony, which is being seen as a major change in the politics of the Majitha constituency.

With this massive roadshow, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has accelerated preparations for “Mission 2027.” Majithia conducted a roadshow in an open vehicle through various markets in the city, giving the impression that the entire city had gathered on Majitha’s streets.

On the occasion, the city’s residents showered him with flowers, and the entire route was decorated with party flags. During the road show, workers raised slogans in favour of Bikram Majithia and the Akali Dal. Addressing the roadshow, Majithia openly targeted the Aam Aadmi Party government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.