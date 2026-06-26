SAD leader Mahal from Qadian joins AAP

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Guriqbal Singh Mahal joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday.

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His defection is being viewed as a setback for the SAD as Mahal is considered an influential grassroots leader in the region. Political circles are abuzz with speculation that he may be considered for the party ticket in the next Assembly elections.

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In the 2022 Assembly elections, Mahal secured 41,505 votes from the Qadian constituency, finishing behind Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who polled 48,679 votes. AAP candidate Jagroop Singh Sekhwan came third with 34,916 votes.

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Sources said Mahal’s move to the ruling party was not entirely unexpected, with senior SAD leaders reportedly aware of his intentions. Speaking after joining the AAP, Mahal said, “Senior Akali leaders knew I was planning to shift allegiance to the AAP and were preparing to expel me from the party. When I learnt about the proposed action, I sent feelers to the Chief Minister. He responded positively and invited me to Chandigarh to formally join the party.”

Mahal added that Chief Minister Mann is scheduled to visit Qadian on June 28 and that a large number of SAD workers are expected to join the AAP during the event.

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In the recent civic body elections, the SAD, under Mahal’s leadership, won six of the 15 municipal wards but fell short of securing a majority.

The Qadian Assembly constituency has traditionally been a stronghold of the Bajwa family. Apart from Partap Singh Bajwa, his wife Charanjit Kaur Bajwa and brother Fatehjung Singh Bajwa have also represented the constituency as MLAs.

With Mahal’s departure, the SAD may face difficulties in finding a leader with comparable influence in the area. The BJP’s organisational presence in the constituency remains limited.