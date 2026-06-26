DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / SAD leader Mahal from Qadian joins AAP

SAD leader Mahal from Qadian joins AAP

article_Author
Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 02:13 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former SAD leader Guriqbal Singh with CM Bhagwant Mann.
Advertisement

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Guriqbal Singh Mahal joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday.

Advertisement

His defection is being viewed as a setback for the SAD as Mahal is considered an influential grassroots leader in the region. Political circles are abuzz with speculation that he may be considered for the party ticket in the next Assembly elections.

Advertisement

In the 2022 Assembly elections, Mahal secured 41,505 votes from the Qadian constituency, finishing behind Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who polled 48,679 votes. AAP candidate Jagroop Singh Sekhwan came third with 34,916 votes.

Advertisement

Sources said Mahal’s move to the ruling party was not entirely unexpected, with senior SAD leaders reportedly aware of his intentions. Speaking after joining the AAP, Mahal said, “Senior Akali leaders knew I was planning to shift allegiance to the AAP and were preparing to expel me from the party. When I learnt about the proposed action, I sent feelers to the Chief Minister. He responded positively and invited me to Chandigarh to formally join the party.”

Mahal added that Chief Minister Mann is scheduled to visit Qadian on June 28 and that a large number of SAD workers are expected to join the AAP during the event.

Advertisement

In the recent civic body elections, the SAD, under Mahal’s leadership, won six of the 15 municipal wards but fell short of securing a majority.

The Qadian Assembly constituency has traditionally been a stronghold of the Bajwa family. Apart from Partap Singh Bajwa, his wife Charanjit Kaur Bajwa and brother Fatehjung Singh Bajwa have also represented the constituency as MLAs.

With Mahal’s departure, the SAD may face difficulties in finding a leader with comparable influence in the area. The BJP’s organisational presence in the constituency remains limited.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts