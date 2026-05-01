SAD leader Majithia appears before court in defamation case

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday appeared before a local court in connection with a defamation case involving Sanjay Singh.

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Interacting with mediapersons after the hearing, Majithia said the case initially involved three senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders — national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh and Ashish Khetan.

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He claimed that Kejriwal and Khetan had earlier tendered apologies, following which their names were withdrawn from the case.

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Majithia said the cross-examination in the matter was completed on Tuesday and expressed confidence that justice would prevail.

Speaking to reporters, the SAD leader also accused the Punjab Government of using government lawyers in what he described as a private defamation matter. “This clearly indicates direct interference by the state government in the case,” he alleged.

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Majithia further launched a scathing attack on the Punjab Vigilance Bureau, alleging that it had become the “most corrupt department” in the state. Referring to a recent Central Bureau of Investigation raid at a Vigilance office, he claimed it was perhaps the first time in independent India that an anti-corruption agency itself had come under scrutiny over corruption allegations.

He further alleged that the Vigilance Bureau was being misused to target political opponents and for “deal-making”.

Targeting Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal, Majithia alleged that the Punjab Police and the VB were being used for political purposes, adversely affecting governance and law and order in the state.