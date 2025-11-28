SAD leader’s daughter arrested by Tarn Taran police, party alleges ‘vendetta politics’

The Tarn Taran police arrested Kanchanpreet Kaur, daughter of SAD’s Tarn Taran bypoll candidate Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, at the Majitha police station in Amritsar Rural. She had secured anticipatory bail and was there to join investigations. Senior SAD leaders condemned the arrest, calling it “illegal” and “politically motivated”.

Advertisement

Sources said police amended an FIR, adding stringent sections under Organised Crime provisions, enabling arrest without notice. SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema stated, “SAD strongly condemns the illegal and malicious arrest of Kanchanpreet Kaur. The ruling AAP government has crossed every limit of vendetta politics.”

Advertisement

Cheema added that Kanchanpreet had secured bail in all earlier FIRs and appeared before police as a law-abiding citizen. “Instead of following due process, the Jhabal police arbitrarily added another non-bailable offence, violating constitutional safeguards,” he said.

Advertisement

“By targeting a young woman leader with fabricated charges, the government has shown it has no respect for the daughters of Punjab or the rule of law,” he added, appealing to democratic and women’s organisations to condemn the “misuse of power”.

SAD leaders alleged the AAP government disregarded the Model Code of Conduct, Section 28A of the RP Act, and Election Commission (EC) authority. EC had taken cognisance of past arrests and ordered action against Tarn Taran police officials.

Advertisement

SAD chief spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kaler alleged that the Tarn Taran police were again trying to create an atmosphere of fear ahead of the Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections.

He said Kanchanpreet was arrested after being falsely named in an old case.

“After securing bail in all previous cases, she went to join the investigation today as per law. We will strongly oppose this police high-handedness,” he said.

Another senior Akali leader Virsa Singh Valtoha also termed the arrest “politically motivated” and based on “fabricated cases”.

Amritsar Rural SSP Maninder Singh was previously suspended in the case, accused of inaction against gangsterism.