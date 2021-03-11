SAD leaders meet Tarn Taran DC, demand uninterrupted power supply

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 9

SAD leaders under the leadership of party’s district president Virsa Singh Valtoha presented a memorandum in the name of Punjab Governor to Deputy Commissioner Moneesh Kumar on Monday.

Former MLAs Harmeet Singh Sandhu , Ravinder Singh Brahampura, SGPC members Alwinderpal Singh Pakhoke, Gurbachan Singh Karmunwala, Bhai Manjit Singh, Kuldeep Singh Aulakh, Dalbir Singh Jahangir, Gursewak Singh Sheikh besides others were present to present the memorandum to the DC.

After presenting the memorandum, Virsa Singh Valtoha said the party demanded uninterrupted power supply to farmers and other consumers of the state. The party appealed to the Governor to cancel the MOU of April 26 signed between the Punjab and Delhi state governments on certain issues.

SAD leaders highly condemned April 26 MOU saying it was an open violation of the Constitution. The leaders said the MOU in one way was giving AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal and even the officials of the Delhi government the power to directly interfere in the state’s affairs.

The leaders called the party cadre to be ready for the forthcoming Lok Sabha election due in 2024.