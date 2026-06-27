SAD (Punar Surjeet) accuses SGPC of selective implementation of Akal Takht directives

Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjeet) on Friday criticised the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) over its special General House meeting and accused its leadership of selectively implementing the directives of the Akal Takht.

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Party president Giani Harpreet Singh alleged that those who had themselves turned fugitives from the Akal Takht's December 2, 2024 directives were now asking the Sikh community to follow the Akal Takht's orders. He alleged that the sanctity of the Akal Takht was being used to protect one individual and fulfil his political ambitions.

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Giani Harpreet Singh demanded that the SGPC General House should also pass a resolution against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal for allegedly not complying with the December 2 directives. He said the SGPC should explain why it did not convene a General House meeting to enforce those directives.

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He also questioned SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, alleging that he too had failed to comply with the Akal Takht's order by stepping down from the seven-member committee formed on December 2, 2024.

The party also objected to the installation of flex boards against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at historic gurdwaras. Giani Harpreet Singh said the SGPC should not spend donations from the Guru's Golak to promote the politics of one family or create divisions in villages.

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Referring to the earlier Sirsa Dera chief controversy, he said the SGPC had spent Rs 92 lakh on advertisements which were later withdrawn and the money had to be refunded. He urged the Akal Takht to intervene and stop the installation of the flex boards.

He also alleged that the trolling of the Akal Takht Jathedar by the Aam Aadmi Party's IT wing was wrong, but claimed that such attacks had started earlier during the Shiromani Akali Dal's tenure. He said both political parties should keep the Akal Takht away from political battles.

Targeting Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who is in Amritsar today, Giani Harpreet Singh asked what had happened to the party's promise of delivering justice in sacrilege cases within 24 hours of coming to power. He also questioned Kejriwal's silence over the controversy involving Chief Minister Mann.