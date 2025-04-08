DT
Home / Amritsar / SAD to elect new president in Amritsar on April 12

Political conference scheduled for Baisakhi on April 13 at Talwandi Sabo
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:59 PM Apr 08, 2025 IST
Balwinder Singh Bhunder. File
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Working Committee on Tuesday announced that the party will hold its general delegate session on April 12 to elect a new President at the Teja Singh Samundari Hall in the Sri Darbar Sahib complex in Amritsar.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the SAD Working Committee, chaired by the party’s president Balwinder Singh Bhundar.

The committee also announced that a political conference will be held on the occasion of Baisakhi on April 13 at Talwandi Sabo.

The Working Committee also expressed its gratitude to Bhundar for leading the party. Committee members praised him for dealing with all situations in a mature and statesmanlike manner.

