SAD’s Ganieve seeks Takht directive on attending Assembly session

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA from Majitha Ganieve Kaur Majithia has written to the Akal Takht Jathedar seeking directions on whether she should attend the special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly beginning on August 3, citing the religious directives issued by the Akal Takht against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the government’s alleged failure to comply with its orders on the proposed amendments to the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026.

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In her letter, Ganieve Kaur Majithia said that while she was an elected legislator, she considered herself “first and foremost a humble Sikh of the Guru” and that balancing her constitutional responsibilities with her religious obligations was possible only if her actions were in accordance with the guidance of Akal Takht.

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Referring to the directives issued by the Akal Takht, she said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had already been declared a “Panth Virodhi” and “Guru Dokhi”. She further alleged that despite assurances given by Punjab Cabinet ministers and ruling party MLAs at Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the government had failed to introduce the required amendments to the proposed sacrilege law within the stipulated timeframe, thereby deepening its confrontation with the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs.

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Majithia stated that under such circumstances she did not consider it appropriate, as a Sikh devoted to Akal Takht Sahib, to participate in the Assembly proceedings. She also alleged that instead of engaging in meaningful parliamentary debate, ruling MLAs displayed arrogance, authoritarianism and dictatorial tendencies, adding that even the dignity of women was not respected in the House.

Seeking religious guidance, the Akali MLA said the command of the Guru was supreme for her and that the directions of Akal Takht would be her final guide in deciding whether to attend the Assembly session. She said she would accept and abide by whatever directive was issued by the Akal Takht with complete faith, humility and devotion.