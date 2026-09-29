SAD’s poll promise: Jobs for Punjabis

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal today said only Punjabis would be considered for government jobs, not outsiders, if the party was voted to power.

The SAD president was in Lopoke as part of the party’s “Punjab Bachao”.

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He said: “We recently witnessed how outsiders have occupied even ministerial bungalows in the state”.

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“The party is committed to probing the illegality once it forms the government in the state. We will not only recover all dues from these illegal occupiers, but also award them exemplary punishment,” he added.

Accompanied by senior leader Vir Singh Lopoke, the party’s face from the Rajasansi constituency for the Assembly elections, Sukhbir Badal announced that farmers would get ownership rights of land they had tilled, while also promising to fill 3 lakh government job.

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Senior leaders who spoke on the occasion included Bikram Singh Majithia, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Ranbir Singh Rana Lopoke, Raja Ladeh and Surjit Singh Pehalwan.