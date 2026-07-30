Safe drinking water remains a distant dream in many Chheharta localities

Despite the bustling Chheharta Bazaar leading to the historic Gurdwara Chheharta Sahib and Guru Ki Wadali, thousands of residents living in the area’s inner localities continue to struggle for a basic necessity — safe drinking water.

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In Kartar Nagar and several adjoining colonies, residents allege that the municipal water supply has been getting contaminated with sewage for years, forcing families to depend on RO systems, bottled water, or drinking water sourced from relatives, neighbours and nearby gurdwaras.

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The issue has sparked repeated protests and representations to elected representatives and civic authorities, but residents say no lasting solution has been found. Frustrated over the prolonged neglect, the residents alleged that political leaders made promises during campaigns, but failed to act after assuming office.

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On Tuesday also, the residents raised slogans against the MC authorities for failing to find a permanent solution to their problem as the drains were choked with stagnant, filthy water. “The water is unsafe even for washing, let alone drinking,” said Satnam Singh, a resident of Kartar Nagar.

According to some residents, the problem extends beyond Kartar Nagar to Jagdish Niwas, Shori Nagar, Pencha Wala, Bhalla Colony, Japani Mill Colony, Mohalla Baltian and Gobind Singh Nagar, affecting thousands of households in the Amritsar West Assembly constituency.

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Kanwaljit Singh, president of the Chheharta Sangharsh Committee, said nearly 1.5 lakh people living across 11 municipal wards continued to suffer because of the contaminated water supply. He said memorandums had been submitted to local MLAs, MPs, Deputy Commissioners and Municipal Commissioners over the years, but no permanent solution had been found.

Residents blame the crisis on an overburdened sewerage. They claimed that the Khapar Kheri Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), designed to handle 95 million litres per day, is currently receiving nearly 135 million litres per day of sewage. The excess load frequently causes sewage overflows, leading to contamination of drinking water pipelines. Illegal water connections and indiscriminate wastage of water have further worsened the situation, they alleged.

Ironically, while Amritsar has three sewage treatment plants with a combined treatment capacity of 217.5 million litres per day, developed under a Rs 360-crore project funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, a significant portion of the treated wastewater continues to be discharged into drains instead of being recycled for agricultural or other non-potable uses.

The MC authorities said that they were looking into the problem and trying to identify the point at which the contamination was occurring.