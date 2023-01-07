Safety measures go for a toss at construction sites

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 6

When it comes to executing public works, especially on roads, no priority is given to public safety by executing agencies and the local administration as is evident from the lack of safety measures in place at construction sites.

At present, the construction of flyovers is going on at four different places in the city and at each place, the absence of proper barricading, light reflectors and relevant signs and direction boards to guide commuters are missing.

With foggy conditions leading to low visibility, the absence of proper safety measures is a threat to the safety of commuters. At many places, roads have been dug up to lay sewerage pipes or gas pipes.

Even the Amritsar-Jhabal road is being widened and a part of it has been dug three feet deep to lay its foundation. However, in the name of safety a plastic thread has been tied alongside the dug-up area. “What if a vehicle falls in the dug-up area due to low visibility during a foggy night?” said Satwant Singh, a resident.

Even at flyover construction sites, roads have been blocked using heavy boulders. Residents have demanded that the administration must at least ask the contractors concerned and executing agencies to use light reflectors to guide drivers during the night.