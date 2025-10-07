Sahiwal cows donated to 16 farmers under relief mission

The district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, provided relief to flood-affected farmers in Ajnala by donating Sahiwal cows under Mission Chardi Kala and Mission Sanjha Uparala. Sixteen high-breed cows were given to 16 farmers with the support of philanthropist Rakesh Handa and his family and friends from India and abroad.

The donation ceremony was held at the Ajnala SDM Complex. MLA and former Punjab Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, praising Handa and his family, said this effort would go a long way in rehabilitation of people affected by the floods.

He said according to the Indian culture and religious texts, cow donation is the highest, most sacred and auspicious act.

MLA Dhaliwal also announced a fund of Rs 10 lakh on the Punjab Government’s behalf for the upkeep of cows and infrastructure at Kahna Gaushala in Ajnala. He praised social workers, religious institutions and donors for helping flood affected families through Mission Rangla Punjab Chardi Kala, including rebuilding homes, providing food, water, medicines and repairing damaged agricultural land and embankments.