DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Sahiwal cows donated to 16 farmers under relief mission

Sahiwal cows donated to 16 farmers under relief mission

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Oct 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
District administration donates cows to flood-affected families in Ajnala.
Advertisement

The district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, provided relief to flood-affected farmers in Ajnala by donating Sahiwal cows under Mission Chardi Kala and Mission Sanjha Uparala. Sixteen high-breed cows were given to 16 farmers with the support of philanthropist Rakesh Handa and his family and friends from India and abroad.

Advertisement

The donation ceremony was held at the Ajnala SDM Complex. MLA and former Punjab Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, praising Handa and his family, said this effort would go a long way in rehabilitation of people affected by the floods.

Advertisement

He said according to the Indian culture and religious texts, cow donation is the highest, most sacred and auspicious act.

Advertisement

MLA Dhaliwal also announced a fund of Rs 10 lakh on the Punjab Government’s behalf for the upkeep of cows and infrastructure at Kahna Gaushala in Ajnala. He praised social workers, religious institutions and donors for helping flood affected families through Mission Rangla Punjab Chardi Kala, including rebuilding homes, providing food, water, medicines and repairing damaged agricultural land and embankments.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts