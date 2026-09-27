DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Sahney announces Rs 51L for skill development centre in Majitha

Sahney announces Rs 51L for skill development centre in Majitha

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:55 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney at a rehabilitation centre in Amritsar.
Advertisement

Amid the BJP’s political outreach and Nasha Mukt Yatra across Punjab, Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney has announced a contribution of Rs 51 lakh towards setting up a skill development centre in Majitha, aimed at equipping young people with employable skills and creating alternatives to drug abuse.

Dr Sahney, who participated in the BJP’s Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra in Amritsar, said the fight against drugs must go beyond awareness campaigns and include concrete opportunities for education, skill development, employment and rehabilitation.

Advertisement

“If we want to make Punjab truly Nasha Mukt, we have to give our youth a positive direction and meaningful opportunities. A young person with skills, a job and a sense of purpose is far better equipped to stay away from drugs. The Rs 51 lakh contribution for the skill centre in Majitha is a step in that direction,” Sahney said.

Advertisement

Under the Sun Foundation, Dr Sahney also committed to making rehabilitation a pathway to employment, economic independence and dignity during his visit to the rehabilitation centre run by the foundation in Amritsar. He reviewed the centre’s operations and interacted with young people undergoing rehabilitation and skill training.

The centre, being run inside the Swami Vivekanand Rehabilitation Centre, offers free vocational training in electrician, data entry operator, plumbing and commis chef courses, besides activities such as music, meditation and gym sessions.

Advertisement

Dr Sahney met three young people enrolled in the data entry operator course whose rehabilitation has been completed. One had returned from Dubai, while the other two are B Tech graduates who subsequently battled drug addiction.

Four youths registered at the centre who have completed the commis chef training course are now running a food cart business, according to the information shared during the visit.

Flags drug sale near rehab centre

During the visit, Dr Sahney expressed concern after being informed that drugs were allegedly being sold on the streets in the vicinity of the rehabilitation centre.

“It is deeply concerning if drugs are being sold near a rehabilitation centre where young people are fighting to come out of addiction. This allegation must be verified immediately. If found to be true, strict action should follow. A rehabilitation centre must be a safe space for recovery, not an environment where vulnerable youth remain exposed to drugs,” he said.

Dr Sahney also raised concern over information that a liquor outlet had been opened directly opposite Khalsa College in Amritsar.

He said he would write to the Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar, seeking verification of the matter and appropriate action if any applicable restriction or regulatory requirement concerning liquor outlets near educational institutions had been violated.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts