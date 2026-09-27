Sahney announces Rs 51L for skill development centre in Majitha

Amid the BJP’s political outreach and Nasha Mukt Yatra across Punjab, Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney has announced a contribution of Rs 51 lakh towards setting up a skill development centre in Majitha, aimed at equipping young people with employable skills and creating alternatives to drug abuse.

Dr Sahney, who participated in the BJP’s Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra in Amritsar, said the fight against drugs must go beyond awareness campaigns and include concrete opportunities for education, skill development, employment and rehabilitation.

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“If we want to make Punjab truly Nasha Mukt, we have to give our youth a positive direction and meaningful opportunities. A young person with skills, a job and a sense of purpose is far better equipped to stay away from drugs. The Rs 51 lakh contribution for the skill centre in Majitha is a step in that direction,” Sahney said.

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Under the Sun Foundation, Dr Sahney also committed to making rehabilitation a pathway to employment, economic independence and dignity during his visit to the rehabilitation centre run by the foundation in Amritsar. He reviewed the centre’s operations and interacted with young people undergoing rehabilitation and skill training.

The centre, being run inside the Swami Vivekanand Rehabilitation Centre, offers free vocational training in electrician, data entry operator, plumbing and commis chef courses, besides activities such as music, meditation and gym sessions.

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Dr Sahney met three young people enrolled in the data entry operator course whose rehabilitation has been completed. One had returned from Dubai, while the other two are B Tech graduates who subsequently battled drug addiction.

Four youths registered at the centre who have completed the commis chef training course are now running a food cart business, according to the information shared during the visit.

Flags drug sale near rehab centre

During the visit, Dr Sahney expressed concern after being informed that drugs were allegedly being sold on the streets in the vicinity of the rehabilitation centre.

“It is deeply concerning if drugs are being sold near a rehabilitation centre where young people are fighting to come out of addiction. This allegation must be verified immediately. If found to be true, strict action should follow. A rehabilitation centre must be a safe space for recovery, not an environment where vulnerable youth remain exposed to drugs,” he said.

Dr Sahney also raised concern over information that a liquor outlet had been opened directly opposite Khalsa College in Amritsar.

He said he would write to the Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar, seeking verification of the matter and appropriate action if any applicable restriction or regulatory requirement concerning liquor outlets near educational institutions had been violated.