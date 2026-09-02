Sakhira village cut off from district, main areas

Sakhira village, according to the 2011 Census, had a population of 2,440, spread over an area of 1,250 acres. Of the total population, 1,320 were male and 1,120 were female. The village is 12 kilometres from Tarn Taran, which is both the block/tehsil and district headquarters.

Advertisement

At present, the village has a population of approximately 4,000. According to Census 2011 information, the village code of Sakhira is 143402 under geographic reference. The literacy rate is 58.43%, with male literacy standing at 61.91% and female literacy at 54.33%. There are approximately 425 households in the village.

Advertisement

Tarn Taran is the nearest town to Sakhira for major economic activities. The village is surrounded by other villages on all sides. Khara lies to the north and Lahuka to the south, while Jandoke is to the east and Manochahal to the west. Jaura village lies to the south-west and Takhuchak to the north-east.

Advertisement

Sakhira takes pride in having produced a number of prominent personalities. The village is the native place of Harjit Singh Pannu, IPS, who retired as SSP. He received his primary education at the village school before gaining admission to Khalsa College, Amritsar, for higher education.

He was married to Mandeep Kaur (Pannu), the niece of Gurchet Singh Bhullar, a former cabinet minister in the state government. Justice Mandeep Pannun is currently a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Advertisement

The Jat Sikhs of the village belong to the Pannu sub-caste. The area is a joint cluster of 12 villages, and the Jat Sikhs of these villages have the Pannu sub-caste.

Mehar Singh Sakhira, 80, is among the few people from the village who were admitted to Khalsa College, Amritsar, in 1963. Jatinder Pannu, a senior journalist, also belongs to Sakhira village. Two retired SPs, Balwinder Singh and Balkar Singh, besides many others, are also well-known personalities from the village.

Despite this, residents say the village has been maltreated by the administration. Its location has left it without a bus service, while establishing one is also difficult because the Patti road and the Tarn Taran-Dialpura road are miles away from the village.

The railway station at Jandoke, which was situated on land belonging to Sakhira village, has also been demolished. Following its demolition, railway authorities have banned residents from entering towards the railway lines and installed barricades. Very heavy barricades have also been erected, the residents say, adding to their difficulties.

At the entry point to Sakhira village is a railway crossing, which residents say once served as an indication that someone was entering the village.

wuw