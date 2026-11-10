Salary woes: Stalemate between college teachers, Punjab govt continues

The festive cheer of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas has done little to ease the financial concerns of teachers in private aided colleges, who are still awaiting pending salary arrears and regular grants. With assurances yet to translate into payments, the teaching fraternity is preparing to intensify its agitation across Punjab.

The Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU) has announced a series of protests across the state to press for the release of pending salary arrears and regular grant-in-aid to private aided colleges. The union alleged that the state government had failed to honour its commitments to the teaching fraternity.

Last week, days before Diwali, teachers of DAV management-run colleges in Amritsar, Jalandhar and Tarn Taran staged sit-in protests on their respective campuses over the pending demands.

Dr BB Yadav, general secretary of the PCCTU and a faculty member at DAV College, Hathi Gate, Amritsar, said several key issues concerning teachers in aided colleges remained unresolved despite the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission.

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These included non-payment of arrears for the period from January 2016 to January 2022, delays in the release of salary grants and failure to ensure regular funding to aided institutions. “The state government has now issued a letter for the release of arrears in instalments, but this is too little, too late,” he said.

He said the government had issued instructions to release the pending arrears in instalments, but teachers were yet to receive the money. Even the proposed release of six months’ salary in instalments had failed to address the larger problem of irregular grant disbursement, he added.

According to the union, Punjab has 23 private aided colleges, with around 136 teachers affected by the pending issues. It also flagged the gap between expenses covered by government grants and those that remain the responsibility of college managements, adding to their financial burden.

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The union has drawn up a phased agitation programme, beginning with mobilisation meetings on November 2 and 4, followed by district-level rallies on November 16. University-level rallies will also be held, culminating in a mass casual leave protest on December 2, when teachers will gather to press their demands before the state government.

Yadav alleged that despite meetings with AAP leader Manish Sisodia and repeated representations to the government, little progress had been made. Questioning the government’s spending priorities, he claimed funds were being spent on schemes such as the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana, pilgrimage initiatives, welfare programmes and media advertisements, while teachers’ legitimate dues remained unpaid.

The union reiterated that the implementation of revised pay scales must be accompanied by the clearance of arrears and timely disbursement of grants. It also urged college managements to submit eligible teachers’ pay-fixation cases to the DPI.