Salon firing case: Two associates of infamous gangsters arrested

Salon firing case: Two associates of infamous gangsters arrested

Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 05:47 AM Sep 01, 2025 IST
Two suspects in custody of the police in Tarn Taran. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Punjab, in a joint operation with the Tarn Taran police, has apprehended two associates of infamous gangsters Prabh Dassuwal and Gopi Ganshampuria for their involvement in a recent firing incident at a salon in Patti (Tarn Taran). This was stated by SSP Deepak Pareek here on Sunday. The suspects were apprehended from Sarhali Road, Kairon (Tarn Taran).

The SSP said those arrested have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gandhi, a resident of Khadoor Sahib, and Jaskaran, alias Karan, a resident of Phailoke village in Tarn Taran district. The police have recovered three .30 bore country-made pistols from their possession.

On August 24 at around 11.30 pm, three bike-borne persons fired bullets at a salon in Patti (Tarn Taran). The salon owner had been receiving extortion calls from unidentified mobile numbers for the last few months.

The SSP said a preliminary investigation revealed that both the accused were in touch with foreign-based gangster Prabh Dassuwal and Gopi Ghanshampuria and carried out firing on their directions to extort money. The accused were further planning to commit a crime in Punjab and were frequently changing their locations, said the SSP.

The SSP said the police had received specific human and technical inputs about these two suspects hatching a conspiracy to commit a sensational crime in the state. The SSP said a case under Sections 125, 308(4) and 324(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act had already been registered at the Patti (city) police station.

