Sand scarcity hits construction activity

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 2

The scarcity of sand continues to affect construction activity in the city. Labourers are the worst sufferers who find it difficult to get work daily. Owing to the sand crisis, a large number of people have stopped construction work.

The government is mum over the soaring price of sand, which is being sold between Rs 50 and Rs 55 per cubic foot. Before and after the formation of the government its price had been oscillating between Rs 20 and Rs 30 per cubic foot.

Binder Singh, a labourer from Dhapai village, said a good number of construction labourers were unable to find work even hours after standing at the Sultanwind Chowk. He said it was resulting in the slowdown in construction activity, thereby hitting carpenters and labourers doing white washing. Workers related to the construction industry can be seen standing at prominent junctions in the city looking for work.

Harpinder Singh, a trader dealing in construction material, said, “It has been observed that the rates of sand come down every time before the elections. Even governments try to control its prices as was done by Channi-led Congress government last November by capping the price of sand at Rs 5 per cubic foot. Every time after the formation of government in the state, all promises are put on the back burner. The district has only fine sand quarry and no mining of gravel and coarse sand is done here.”