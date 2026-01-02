DT
PT
Sangat donates 58 units of blood

Sangat donates 58 units of blood

Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 05:26 AM Jan 02, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Baba Sukha Singh being honoured by the sangat for his services during the floods. Gurbaxpuri
The annual Jod Mela, held in memory of Baba Tara Singh and Baba Charan Singh, founders of the Kar Seva sect, was organised on Thursday at Gurdwara Gurpuri Sahib in Sohawa.

Devotees from the surrounding areas, other parts of the state and several countries abroad participated in the religious congregation. Addressing the gathering, Baba Sukha Singh, the present head of the sect, called upon the Sangat to come forward to help make society free from drugs and to cooperate with one another for the welfare of humanity.

He expressed gratitude to donors who had supported flood victims in the state this year as well as two years ago. Baba Sukha Singh was honoured by devotees from across the country and abroad, including those who had arrived from Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh and several European countries, in recognition of his services during floods not only in Tarn Taran district but also in other parts of the state.

As part of the event, a blood donation camp was organised throughout the day, during which 58 units of blood were collected. In the evening, horse racing events were held and Khalsa war feats were displayed by Nihang Singh forces.

Baba Hakam Singh of the sect said that Amrit Sanchar and mass marriages (Anand Karaj) would be held on January 2. Heads of other sects and representatives of various religious organisations also participated in the programme.

