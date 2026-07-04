Sangha attack: Rescuer succumbs to burn injuries in Tarn Taran

A woman who sustained severe burn injuries while trying to rescue a man set on fire by his brother-in-law in Sangha village a few days ago succumbed to her injuries on Thursday. The primary victim, Lovepreet Singh, had already died from his burn injuries.

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SHO Navdeep Singh Bhatti of the Sadar police station said Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Kulwa village in Lopoke, had gone to his in-laws’ house to take his wife back home. As she was not present at the time, his brother-in-law, Sajan Singh, allegedly asked him to come later.

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When Lovepreet Singh returned, Sajan Singh allegedly poured petrol on him and set him ablaze with a matchstick. In an attempt to save himself, Lovepreet Singh jumped into a nearby drain. During the incident, neighbour Gurjit Kaur rushed to his rescue but suffered severe burn injuries. She was admitted to a hospital in Amritsar, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

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The SHO said Lovepreet Singh had already died from his injuries, while Gurjit Kaur passed away on Thursday. He added that the accused, Sajan Singh, also sustained around 50 per cent burn injuries during the incident and is undergoing treatment at Punjab Hospital. His condition remains serious.

The police have registered a case against Sajan Singh under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).