DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Sangha attack: Rescuer succumbs to burn injuries in Tarn Taran

Sangha attack: Rescuer succumbs to burn injuries in Tarn Taran

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jul 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A woman who sustained severe burn injuries while trying to rescue a man set on fire by his brother-in-law in Sangha village a few days ago succumbed to her injuries on Thursday. The primary victim, Lovepreet Singh, had already died from his burn injuries.

Advertisement

SHO Navdeep Singh Bhatti of the Sadar police station said Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Kulwa village in Lopoke, had gone to his in-laws’ house to take his wife back home. As she was not present at the time, his brother-in-law, Sajan Singh, allegedly asked him to come later.

Advertisement

When Lovepreet Singh returned, Sajan Singh allegedly poured petrol on him and set him ablaze with a matchstick. In an attempt to save himself, Lovepreet Singh jumped into a nearby drain. During the incident, neighbour Gurjit Kaur rushed to his rescue but suffered severe burn injuries. She was admitted to a hospital in Amritsar, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Advertisement

The SHO said Lovepreet Singh had already died from his injuries, while Gurjit Kaur passed away on Thursday. He added that the accused, Sajan Singh, also sustained around 50 per cent burn injuries during the incident and is undergoing treatment at Punjab Hospital. His condition remains serious.

The police have registered a case against Sajan Singh under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts