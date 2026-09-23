Sanghna plant to supply water to 32 villages; MP Aujla reviews progress

Member of Parliament Gurjeet Singh Aujla visited the Sanghna Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at Bohru-Ibban and reviewed the progress of a project aimed at supplying clean drinking water to villages affected by groundwater contamination.

The 11-million-litre-per-day (MLD) plant will provide treated water to around 32 villages that have been affected by arsenic contamination in groundwater.

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Aujla said groundwater quality in the area had been a longstanding concern. After arsenic and other contaminants were detected in groundwater in several areas, he said he had raised the issue prominently after being elected to Parliament.

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He said that in villages where groundwater quality has been severely affected, treating surface water and supplying it as potable water was essential.

“The plant has a capacity of 11 million litres per day and will supply treated water to around 32 villages. The water will be supplied to storage tanks in the villages, after which the responsibility for its distribution within the villages will lie with the respective panchayats,” Aujla said.

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Emphasis on cleaning and maintenance of tanks

Aujla urged panchayats, sarpanches and village representatives to ensure the regular cleaning and maintenance of water tanks.

He said that while the government and the department concerned were responsible for supplying clean drinking water, panchayats and villagers also had an important role to play in its proper distribution and in maintaining the water storage infrastructure.

Aujla said officials had been asked to survey villages where water tanks had not yet been constructed and submit proposals for their construction. These proposals would subsequently be sent to the government for consideration.

He said the surface-water-based project would help provide clean drinking water to the affected villages, but its full benefits could be realised only through coordinated efforts by the department, panchayats and villagers to ensure proper supply, distribution and maintenance of the water tanks.