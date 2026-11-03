Sanghna village locals vent ire over poor road infrastructure

To honour the son of the soil Shahid Baba Balaka Singh, who was martyred in the war against Mughal forces of Zakariya Khan, the natives raised a gate at the entrance of the village on the Amritsar-Bhikhiwind road but their entire effort went waste as the road leading to the village is in a shabby condition.

For the first approximate 300 meters, gravels are lying over the stretch without any coal tar binding them. Anoop Singh recalled that the road was re-laid about four months back. The contractor did not lay any coal tar and left the gravel strewn over the place. Each vehicle passing over the stretch causes dust to rise like clouds and tubes of several vehicles are punctured due to the sharp spikes of vehicle tyres.

Advertisement

Broken road at the village entrance only shows apathy of the authorities to Sanghna village.

Advertisement

He stated that the road passing along the village meets Amritsar-Attari road at Khasa village. On the way falls several villages. It is almost an ordeal to drive tons of heavy trolleys through the busy roads of Amritsar city for the farmers of villages falling on the Amritsar-Bhikhiwind road. So they prefer this 20-km stretch to reach grain markets on the Amritsar-Attari road which is comparatively free of traffic.

However, the quality of the material used and poor workmanship was out in the open as the 20-km stretch is in deplorable condition teeming with potholes and causing a bumpy ride.

Advertisement

Another native of the village Gurmeet Singh said the road which is hardly 20-foot wide should not be laid with mediocre quality material. After all, farmers of not only this village but surrounding villages as well prefer to use this road to reach grain markets.

He said vehicles frequently developed snags and they are to get these repairs frequently which increase their repair cost. He recalled that earlier the roads used to be repaired under the market committee. It was easy to get these repaired. Now, all the roads in surrounding areas have been laid under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Another malaise for the natives is the garbage pile-up opposite the entrance gate which shows it has not been lifted for a long time. They said since no specific place is earmarked for the garbage, people are dumping out there which need to be lifted.

Gurpreet Singh, husband of the present sarpanch of the village, said the road would be repaired soon and efforts are underway to remove the garbage. He added that people should not throw the garbage at the entrance of the village.