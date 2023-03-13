Sangrur youth dies of 'drug overdose'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 12

A Sangrur youth identified as Sunny Mishal (25) allegedly died of drug overdose at a home stay near the Golden Temple here two days ago. The police are awaiting the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.

Following a complaint by his father, the police have arrested one of his friends who was accompanying him at the hotel while another youth was absconding, said the police.

A case was registered on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Besides the arrested youth, Manpreet Singh of Bazigar Basti, Sangrur, the police have booked Rattan, alias Channi, of Ram Nagar Basti in Sangrur in the case.

Investigating officer Assistant Sub-Inspector Sukhwinder Singh said the three youths had come to Amritsar and stayed here at a home stay near the Golden Temple. There, the victim’s health deteriorated allegedly due to drug overdose. Manpreet and Rattan took him back to Sangrur where he was rushed to the Civil Hospital. However, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Shocked over the incident, deceased’s father Harbans Lal lodged a complaint with the Sangrur police in this connection which registered a zero FIR. As the spot was in the area falling under Division B police station, the FIR was forwarded to them for further action.

A team led by ASI Sukhwinder Singh went to Sangrur and after holding an initial probe, arrested Manpreet. He said a medical examination of Manpreet would be conducted, while raids were on to nab Rattan, who was absconding since the incident.

He said the post-mortem was conducted at Sangrur Civil Hospital and autopsy report was awaited.