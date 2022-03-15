Sanitary staff in Tarn Taran seek regular jobs

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 14

Sanitation workers and sewermen of the local municipal council held a demonstration and marched towards the office of the SDM-cum-Administrator of the Municipal Council on Monday demanding the completion of the process initiated for regularising the services of outsourced employees.

The protesting employees gathered in the office of the municipal council and marched to the SDM office.

While addressing on the occasion, Romesh Kumar Shergill, state leader of the Safai Sewak Union, Punjab, said the state government in the Cabinet meeting held on June 18 last year had resolved that the sanitation workers and sewermen working on an out-sourcing basis in municipal councils, municipal corporations, etc, institutions would be recruited under the Local Bodies Department on a contractual basis to pave way for the regularisation of their services.

The union leader said the process to recruit them on contract was initiated, but was left midway as the Model Code of Conduct was imposed.

He demanded the process be completed immediately and also warned that in case the workers were not given justice, they would adopt the path of agitation. The agitating employees raised slogans against the state government and demanded the regularisation of the services of the outsourced workers who had been working in the department for over the last 10 years.