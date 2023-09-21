Sanitary staff seek pending salaries

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 20

The Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangathan Punjab and Safai Sewak Union Punjab today organised a joint protest against the non-payment of two months’ salaries to employees and sanitation workers in front of the gate of the Municipal Council with garbage-loaded rehris.

The protesting employees warned that they would stage a demonstration every day till their current demands are accepted. Romesh Shergill, state leader of sanitation workers, while addressing on the occasion, took a serious note of the indifferent attitude of the administration in giving their salaries late. He said the employees were facing problems in meeting their expenses without regular salary.

The demands raised by the protesting employees included regularisation of services of kutcha (temporary) employees, releasing their seven month arrear, depositing the deductions made under GPF/EPF to the office concerned and jobs to family members of employees on compassionate grounds etc.

Other leaders of the union like Surjit Kumar, Balwinder Singh and Kala also addressed the gathering and demanded the release of their salaries by the 7th of each month.

