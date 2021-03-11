Sanitation employees on warpath in Tarn Taran

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, May 6

As many as 36 sanitation employees of the Municipal Council who were “removed from their services” have gone on warpath. They staged an indefinite dharna in front of the Municipal Council office here from on Friday for the reinstatement of their services.

However, Rajnish Arora, SDM-cum-administrator of the Municipal Council, said the agitating employees were not employees of the council on record.

The employees under the banner of Safai Karamchari Theka System, Tarn Taran, warned the state government and the district administration of continuing with their protest unless their demands were met.

Vikrant, president of the theka system, said they had been working with the Municipal Council through a company on contractual basis and most of the employees were not paid their last seven months’ salary. Many others had not been paid for the last one year. He said the families of these employees were facing great hardships in making ends meet.

He said they had presented a memorandum to the local MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, but gave them nothing but assurance.

He said they have been demanding reinstatement of their service and end of contractual system.

Rajnish Arora said the agitating employees were not on the Municipal Council’s record and no company had submitted their record with the council.