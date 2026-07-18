Sanitation services hit as Tarn Taran civic body workers strike enters Day 10

On the 10th day of their indefinite strike, sanitation workers of the Tarn Taran Municipal Council continued their protest by suspending sanitation services and taking out a march through the city. The protesters also burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

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Addressing sanitation workers, sewer workers and other employees, union president Balwinder Singh criticised the Punjab Government for what he described as its indifferent attitude towards their long-pending demands. He said workers had been serving on meagre salaries for the past 20 years, but the government had failed to formulate a policy to regularise their services.

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Singh demanded that Class IV employees be granted equal pay for equal work and that their services be regularised. He also called for the abolition of the contractual employment system, recruitment of employees on a regular basis, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, and compassionate appointments for family members of employees who die while on duty.

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Union leaders Raj Kumar, Kala, Tilak Raj, Raj Kumar, Sahib Singh, Satnam Singh, Jagmohan, Kamlesh, Renu and Babli also addressed the gathering. The ongoing strike has severely affected sanitation services in the city. Garbage has piled up across several areas, while complaints of overflowing sewage have been reported from many parts of the town.