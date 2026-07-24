Sanitation staff continue protest on 16th day, burn govt effigy

On the 16th day of their indefinite strike, sanitation workers of the Tarn Taran Municipal Council today took out a protest march in the city, strongly condemned the lathi charge on sanitation workers in Barnala, and burnt an effigy of the Punjab Government.

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Addressing the protesters, union president Balwinder Singh alleged that the Punjab Government had betrayed the organisation by failing to fulfil its promises regarding the workers’ demands. He said that under an agreement reached during an earlier strike, the government had assured that the accepted demands would be implemented within a month. However, even after three months, the promised measures have not been carried out. Employees are working under the same rules with no relief in sight.

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He said the union is demanding the regularisation of services, an end to the contract system, payment of all pending instalments of dearness allowance, restoration of the old pension scheme, and compassionate appointments for eligible family members of employees, among other demands. Union burned effigy of the government to express their frustration.

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Union leaders Tilak Raj, Krishan Lal, Satnam Singh, Sahib Singh, Judge Pal, Raj Kumar, Mindo, Manjito and Baljit also addressed the gathering and discussed ways to deal with the situation. They asserted that the agitation would continue and would not be withdrawn until all their demands are accepted.