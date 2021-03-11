Sanitation staff get assurance

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: Bhupinder Singh, Executive Officer (EO) of the local Municipal Council (MC), has given assurance to the 36 sacked sanitation workers that their issue would be resolved. Leaders of the sacked sanitation workers on Thursday, after presenting a memorandum to the EO and appealing to revoke their removal by reinstating their services, claimed that the EO had given them assurance that the issue would be looked into. As many as 36 sanitation workers were sacked on April 4, 2022, and they started an indefinite dharna, which entered its 35th day on Thursday. Till Thursday, the administration had been overlooking their demand. Baba Vikrant, Naresh and other leaders alleged that they had been working with the MC for the last two years, but were removed from service by the local SDM without serving any notice. Repeated attempts were made to contact the EO, but to no avail. OC

Mall of Amritsar is Nexus Mall now

Amritsar: The Mall of Amritsar has been renamed as Nexus Amritsar. The new brand identity seeks to strengthen ties between employees, retailers, and shoppers of the Nexus Mall platform and increase its awareness. The consolidation into one name Nexus Malls, comes after the strong acquisition momentum, including eight shopping centres from Prestige Group in 2021. Nexus Malls has since grown into India’s largest and most diversified retail platform. To better connect with shoppers, Nexus Mall started rebranding its retail properties in phases beginning from South India in May 2022. The rebranding launch will be celebrated through a range of events over the next few months connecting Nexus Mall customers around the country. TNS

Two held with 250-gm heroin

Amritsar: Vallah police have arrested two persons for allegedly possessing 250-gm heroin from Mehta Road here on Wednesday. They were identified as Akashdeep Singh and his brother Simranjit Singh, both of Sarli Kalan in Tarn Taran. A case under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against them, while further probe was on to ascertain the source of the contraband. The police were also investigating whether they had any previous criminal record. TNS

Phones, cigarettes seized from jail

Amritsar: Four mobile phones, 12 packets of cigarettes, a mobile charger, two headphones and three heater coils were seized from Amritsar Central Jail on Wednesday. The police have booked three prisoners — Karan Singh of Ekta Nagar, Harsimranjit Singh of Mallian, Tarn Taran and Harjinder Singh Jinda of Ram Diwali Hindua in Kathu Nangal, Amritsar. A keypad phone was found from Karan, while two smart phones were recovered from Harsimranjit and Harjinder Singh. A keypad phone, 12 packets of cigarettes, a charger, two headphones and three coils were unclaimed. A case under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act was registered.