Sanitation staff stage protest

Amritsar, February 8
Employees of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department under the banner of Diploma Engineers’ Association staged a protest in support of their demands here on Wednesday.
Led by Ashwani Kumar, circle president of the association, a three-day protest commenced here on Wednesday. Addressing the protesters, he said it was for the first time that not a single DPC was conducted for promotion during the past seven years.
He said the facility of giving 30-litre petrol to junior engineers was also withdrawn and the number of court cases against sub-divisional engineers was increasing and notices were being issued to those who were not doing departmental work.
