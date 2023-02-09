 Sanitation staff stage protest : The Tribune India

Sanitation staff stage protest

Sanitation staff stage protest

Water Supply and Sanitation Department employees stage a protest on Wednesday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 8

Employees of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department under the banner of Diploma Engineers’ Association staged a protest in support of their demands here on Wednesday.

Led by Ashwani Kumar, circle president of the association, a three-day protest commenced here on Wednesday. Addressing the protesters, he said it was for the first time that not a single DPC was conducted for promotion during the past seven years.

He said the facility of giving 30-litre petrol to junior engineers was also withdrawn and the number of court cases against sub-divisional engineers was increasing and notices were being issued to those who were not doing departmental work.

