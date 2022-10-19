Sanitation workers protest, demand pending salaries

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 18

Sanitation workers and sewer men of the municipal council, Tarn Taran, held a protest against the administration here on Tuesday. They were demanding the release of their 3-month salary. They also presented a memorandum to civic body officials regarding their current demands.

Romesh Kumar Shergill, state leader of the Safai Sewak Union, Punjab, and others said they had been demanding the release of their salary on time, but the authorities concerned were not ready to redress their grievance.

Union leaders said the EPF contribution deducted from their monthly salary had not been deposited in their accounts for the past few years. Though their ESI contribution was deducted from their salary, they were not being given medical facilities free of cost.

They also demanded the regularization of the services of contract employees.