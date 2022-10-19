Sanitation workers protest, demand pending salaries

Tarn Taran, October 18
Sanitation workers and sewer men of the municipal council, Tarn Taran, held a protest against the administration here on Tuesday. They were demanding the release of their 3-month salary. They also presented a memorandum to civic body officials regarding their current demands.
Romesh Kumar Shergill, state leader of the Safai Sewak Union, Punjab, and others said they had been demanding the release of their salary on time, but the authorities concerned were not ready to redress their grievance.
Union leaders said the EPF contribution deducted from their monthly salary had not been deposited in their accounts for the past few years. Though their ESI contribution was deducted from their salary, they were not being given medical facilities free of cost.
They also demanded the regularization of the services of contract employees.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...