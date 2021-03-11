Sanitation workers seek reinstatement

Tarn Taran, June 7
The sacked 36 sanitation workers of the local Municipal Council (MC) organised a demonstration here on Tuesday and burnt the effigy of the SDM- cum- administrator of the MC.
The protesting workers had been demanding for the reinstatement of their services.
Baba Vikrant, Naresh and other leaders of the agitating workers while addressing on the occasion said they had been working with sanitation contractor of the MC for the last two years but they had been removed from their services on April 4 by the local SDM being the administrator of the MC. They alleged that no notice had been served to them to remove them from their services.
The leaders said they brought the matter to the notice of the local MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal in a memorandum presented to him but justice is not given to them .
The agitating employees served a warning to the administration that they would fight till justice is not given to them.
