Sanitation workers stage dharna

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 11

Members of the employees’ unions of sanitation workers of the local municipal council held a protest at the MC Complex on Saturday.

A total of 36 sacked sanitation workers, on their 37th day of the agitation, condemned the indifferent attitude of the state government and the administration for not redressing their demands. Union leaders Baba Vikrant, Deepak, Heera and others, in their address, said they had been working with the MC through sanitation contractors but were removed from their services without even being served a notice. The workers warned the state government and the administration that they would continue their stir until their demands are met.

Meanwhile, members of the Safai Sewak Union, while staging a dharna, demanded the release of their three-month pending salary without delay. Romesh Kumar Shergill, state leader of the organisation, also highlighted other demands of the sanitation workers such as regularisation of daily wagers, contractual and other deserving sanitation workers. The leaders condemned the administration for not releasing their salaries.