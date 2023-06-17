Sans maintenance, SGTB Nagar parks degenerate into wild growth

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, June 16

Nine parks and green belts developed in Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Mall Mandi, are in poor condition. With the wild growth of congress grass and cannabis, no one dares to enter these parks. The parks near the LIG (Low Income Group) flats have turned into a jungle. Sewer water has overflowed from the nearby manholes and accumulated in these parks. Residents of the flats also dump garbage in the parks. Wild growth of grass and trees have choked entry to the parks near the flats.

The 211 acre SGTBN, Mall Mandi scheme, was developed by the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) in 2006. After developing these parks, the AIT didn’t deploy any gardeners. In 2020-21, the AIT issued Rs 94.45 lakh for the renovation and beautification of parks in Block A and B. However, the pavements constructed two years back are also in a dilapidated condition. The parks in A and B blocks of the SGTB Nagar are comparatively better than the parks around the flats but in the absence of gardeners, the wild growth of grass restricts the entry of people into the parks. The residents informed that the PSPCL installed power transformers in the parks but the wires are hanging very low. Residents fear any untoward incident might take place and don’t send their children to the parks out of apprehension.

Mohan, a resident of SGTB Nagar, Mall Mandi, said, “I have been running from pillar to post for the last one and half months to get the park in front of my house cleaned. As there is no door-to-door collection of garbage in the area, residents dump the garbage in parks and vacant plots. Sewer water has accumulated inside the park for years. We worry in case children enter the area, what would happen to them.”

Dheeraj Kumar, another resident of the area, said, “These parks are a safe haven for snakes, rats, stray dogs, stray cattle and drug addicts. The addicts take cannabis from these parks and consume after filling them in the cigarettes. In the name of renovation of parks, the AIT repaired pavements and some political leaders installed open air gyms and see-saws for children but no one made the efforts to deploy permanent staff for their maintenance.”

Ashok Talwar, Chairman, Amritsar Improvement Trust, said, “I am well aware about the condition of these parks. All the parks and green belts in SGTB Nagar need to be redeveloped. We will constitute the park committees and make provisions to release monthly funds for their upkeep. Within the next three months, residents would witness change.”

