Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidates fail to get much response from people

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, February 4

Even though the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) has fielded candidates from all six rural constituencies in the district, it has failed to get much response from the voters. More so, most of the residents, so far, are not aware of the SSM candidates contesting from their respective constituencies.

The SSM has fielded Resham Singh Bhagat from Attari, Charanjit Singh Galib from Ajnala, Dr Satnam Sngh Ajnala from Rajasansi, Gurnam Singh Daud from Jandiala, Gurnam Kaur from Baba Bakala and Paramjit Singh Jijeani from Majitha.

Most of the SSM candidates have filed their nominations as Independent candidates. However, with the ECI issuing ‘charpai’ (cot) as the election symbol to the SSM, they are expected to contest on the same symbol.

The farmers’ agitation had got a good response not only from the farming community, but also from people. Communities such as traders, shopkeepers, government employees and many other sections of society had supported the cause.

A farmer leader said, “It seems that the supporters have gone back to their parent parties. Now the candidates of the farmer associations are banking on their committed cadres.” The farmers’ leaders stated that the delay in announcing candidates and lack of economic resources would go against their candidates.

“We do not even have the time to get the flags printed. By the time we would get the publicity material ready, there would not be enough time to make people aware of our election symbol,” said another farmer leader.

Lack of experience to contest the election is another factor which would go against the SSM candidates. As electioneering has become an art, the SSM candidates are no match for experienced candidates of the mainstream political parties.