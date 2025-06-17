Saplings burnt in green memorial park

A fire recently broke out in a mini-jungle along the NH-54 bypass road, developed in the memory of Guru Teg Bahadur, resulting in the burning of several young saplings. This green zone, part of the NH-54 Green Highway Project (also referred to as the "Trumpet Junction"), was specially established to commemorate the 400th Prakash Purab (birth anniversary) of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur in 2022.

The project, funded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), houses around 4,000 trees of various native species. However, the routine practice of burning weeds for vegetation control has once again led to unintended destruction, residents claim. A similar incident had occurred last year as well, claimed locals. Residents of Verka allege that despite no surrounding fields that could justify agricultural residue burning, the forested area is routinely set ablaze around the same time every year. They suspect that the workers or contracted personnel, possibly linked to the executive agency, Punjab Forest Department, Amritsar Division, may be responsible for initiating controlled burns that spiral out of control.

Local environmental groups are now urging the authorities to take steps to assure the survival of plants. The Forest Department or NHAI should take preventive steps in future. Sukhbir Singh, a local resident from Sahpa Ram Singh village, criticised the weed management methods. "Instead of removing weeds and wild grass manually, workers often set fire to them. Most plants do survive, but the risk to saplings and biodiversity is unacceptable. This happens along every green stretch of the highway."

Another concerned resident, Sandip, a school teacher from Verka, said, "It's painful to see green memorial projects suffering due to mismanagement. These plants represent the living memory of a great Guru. There must be accountability."